What Nick Foles' contract says about how Bears view him vs. Mitch Trubisky

Nick Foles will only carry an $8 million cap hit in 2020. So maybe that's why the Bears were willing to part with a fourth-round pick to get him.

In fact, the contract details of Foles' restructured deal do make the Bears' trade to get him look a lot more reasonable:

Sounds like just a plain $8M cap hit in 2020, 2021, and 2022.



If it's all base salary, that means there's $12.25M guaranteed after Year 1, presumably the full $8M again in 2021 and then $4.25M in 2022



Doesn't seem like any retention from the Jaguars. Trade value bit perplexing https://t.co/N1obKRHHOA







— BradOTC (@BradOTC) April 1, 2020

Foles' $8 million cap hit in 2020 ranks tied for 25th among quarterbacks, and is over $1 million less than what Mitch Trubisky is due this year. And it's only $2 million more than Chase Daniel's cap hit was in 2019 - this for a guy who will, at the very least, actually push Trubisky.

But here's the most important part of this whole cap thing:

The Bears are not financially tied to starting Foles in 2020. Trubisky is taking up more cap space, after all, and $8 million is not walk-in-the-door-QB1 money.

Foles' restructured contract makes it feel like the Bears still want Trubisky to be their starter. That may be more hope than realism, and realism will win out once both hit the practice field. But the point is the Bears don't *have* to start Foles because they traded a fourth-round pick and are paying a bunch of money for his services.

They traded a fourth-round pick and are paying him a reasonable amount of money to compete for their starting job.

Now, does that mean Foles has a worse chance of being the Bears' Week 1 starter because we know the details of his contract? No. There can be a big difference between hoping Trubisky is QB1 and expecting Foles to be the guy.

It's why you'll probably hear Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy downplay the Foles trade a bit, whenever we hear from them next. They can traffic in hope publicly while keeping their expectations - whatever they may be - private.

It all goes back to the money. If the Bears were paying Andy Dalton $17 million or Teddy Bridgewater $20 million this year, it'd be difficult for Pace/Nagy to say with a straight face there's a true competition happening. Those guys would've been acquired to start.

But Foles? $8 million can be backup money. It can also be starter money, because Trubisky's $9.2 million cap hit can be backup money, too.

We'll hopefully see what it winds up being come this summer. But until those practices get underway, everything is still on the table between Foles and Trubisky for the Bears. All you have to do is follow the money.

What Nick Foles' contract says about how Bears view him vs. Mitch Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago