Nick Foles contract details revealed

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Nick Foles to a two-year deal this offseason and now we have the details of that contract.

According to Spotrac, Foles signed a two-year deal worth $6.2 million with $4 million guaranteed at signing. The guaranteed money is comprised of his 2022 base salary ($2.5 million) and $1.5 million of his 2023 base salary, which in full is $3.5 million.

Foles also has $100,000 in workout bonuses for each season he’s with the team. His salary-cap hit is $2.6 million in 2022 and $3.6 million in 2023.

