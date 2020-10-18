Nick Foles brings Eagles Super Bowl tradition to Bears locker room after fifth win

Foles brings Eagles Super Bowl tradition to Bears locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Chicago Bears are somehow 5-1 despite changing starting quarterbacks after a few weeks, thanks in large part to the play of Eagles legend and overall awesome dude Nick Foles.

Foles completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and also ran for a score Sunday and the Bears beat the Panthers, 23-16, on the road.

Foles now has six touchdown passes and three wins in four games with the Bears, and Chicago looks ticketed for the postseason.

And boy is Nick enjoying himself. Check out this amazing story from the Bears' postgame locker room, featuring an Eagles Super Bowl LII tradition:

#Bears put some Meek Mill – "Dreams and Nightmares" — on after the game. Reminded Foles of Philly.

"Shout out to Meek," Foles said. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) October 18, 2020

Oh, and Foles didn't just give the song choice a thumbs-up. He also got in on the locker room boogie session:

Nick Foles said the Bears were blasting Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" in the locker room: "I might've gotten up and danced a little bit. I'm more like country, maybe some Christian rap. But Meek comes on with that song, I get rolling." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) October 18, 2020

There's so much to unpack here, from Foles listening to "Christian rap" to trying to figure out just how much of "Dreams and Nightmares" Foles has committed to memory.

The Eagles, of course, were continually blasting the Meek Mill classic en route to their Super Bowl win in 2017, including coming out as a team to the song in the Super Bowl itself. It was an incredible, Philly-celebrating moment that will ring throughout Philly sports fandom forever.

And now Foles is doing the same thing in Chicago. What a cool guy.