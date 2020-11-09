Nick Foles was Bears’ best player on offense in Week 9 vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears weren’t fun to watch in Week 9’s 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The offense was downright offensive, and until coach Matt Nagy concedes playcalling duties, it likely won’t get better anytime soon.

If you watched the game, you get it. You know Chicago is incapable of competing for a playoff spot with an offense that succeeds on just three of 15 third downs. There’s no chance of January football when a linebacker leads the offense in rushing yards well into the third quarter. And while Nick Foles has a resume full of miracles, it doesn’t appear like he has any magic left in his bag of tricks in 2020.

Foles’ performance against the Titans was boring. It was sub-par. It was journeyman-like. But the Bears’ offense was so bad that it was also good enough to earn the team’s best score from Pro Football Focus.

Foles ended Week 9 with a 77.1 grade, which was tops among Chicago’s regular starters on offense. Cordarrelle Patterson finished with a 77.8 but he logged just 18 snaps.

Foles completed 36-of-52 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee, a box score that was fluffed with garbage-time production. Still, it qualified as Foles’ best game of the year, per PFF.

Prior to Week 9, Foles’ highest marks came in Week 8 against the Saints (70.3) and it’s only the second time this year that he’s graded higher than a 70.0.

All that said, Foles just wasn’t good enough. The offensive line didn’t do him any favors, but his inability to stand tall in the face of pressure and deliver timely strikes to his receivers has been a problem for multiple weeks now.

The Bears will battle the suddenly surging Minnesota Vikings in Week 10’s Monday Night Football, which will provide another primetime opportunity for Nagy and the rest of this team to prove who they really are.