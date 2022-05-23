Nick Foles agrees to two-year deal with Colts

The MVP of Super Bowl LII has found a new home.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Colts agreed to terms on a two-year deal with quarterback Nick Foles on Monday.

Late last week, reports emerged that Indianapolis was negotiating with Foles and that a deal could get done sooner than later.

Foles played under Colts head coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia. Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in 2017, the year Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory. He then started several games for the team in 2018 when Wentz was out due to injury.

Since leaving the Eagles, Foles has played for the Jaguars and Bears. He won his only start in 2021, throwing for 250 yards with a touchdown.

Foles, who turned 33 in January, is expected to serve as Matt Ryan’s backup in 2022. The Colts also currently have Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan, and Jack Coan on their roster at quarterback.

