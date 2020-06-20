Nick Faldo hilariously describes Rory McIlroy’s F-bomb at the RBC Heritage as a ‘technical term’

The PGA Tour is once again holding a tournament without fans this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naturally, that means another F-bomb slipped through the broadcast.

Instead of a complimentary version, however, Rory McIlroy broke it out after his tee shot went sailing wide right and landed behind a tree at the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

“That’s a technical term,” Faldo said. “He keeps blocking it right.”

McIlroy finished the day with a 6-under 65, and sits seven back from leader Webb Simpson headed into the weekend. While Faldo’s explanation of the slip was extremely accurate, his reaction wasn’t quite as good as his counterpart Jim Nantz’s was the week before at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Nantz, after Brooks Koepka let the word slip while complimenting Jon Rahm after a chip-in, instantly started laughing.

The world’s top-ranked golfer didn’t have the only good bit of audio to be picked up this week.

On Thursday, Adam Hadwin’s conversation with a rules official was broadcast clearly — and hilariously ended with him telling the official, “screw you” after he was assessed a penalty for accidentally moving sand in a bunker.

Adam Hadwin gets penalized for removing sand that he mistakes for a rock...



His response: “Screw you, but thanks” 🤣



We need mics on all of the players, all of the time.pic.twitter.com/xQMlTv4eKT — GolfBet (@GolfBet) June 18, 2020

In Hadwin’s defense, it was an honest mistake.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks on the 18th green during the second round of the RBC Heritage on June 19, 2020, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

