Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win a PGA Tour event in 33 years

The Alabama sophomore held on to win The American Express, the first amateur to win a Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Nick Dunlap is the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Nick Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama, has made history at The American Express. Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson, 33 years ago. With a final-round 70 and a final score of -29, Dunlap managed to both hold a lead and come from behind on Sunday to claim victory in La Quinta, Calif.

Dunlap entered the day three strokes ahead of the field on the back of a third-round 60, the lowest score by an amateur in a PGA Tour event since Patrick Cantlay managed the same score in 2001. But Dunlap surrendered all of his lead after a disastrous double-bogey on the seventh. He switched mindsets and remained steady throughout the rest of the round, and when leader Sam Burns put his tee shot into the water at the 17th, Dunlap pounced to claim a two-shot lead heading to the 18th.

Late drama in La Quinta.



After Nick Dunlap finds the putting green safely on 17, Sam Burns finds the water at the island green. pic.twitter.com/dlm222Xr0y — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 21, 2024

On the 18th, Dunlap's tee shot drifted right and into the gallery. Burns dunked his second straight tee shot to take himself out of a tournament he'd led after 70 holes. Ahead of them, Christiaan Bezuidenhout holed a long birdie to put himself at -28, opening the door to a playoff if Dunlap couldn't convert the par.

From an uphill lie out of the rough, Dunlap's approach again drifted right, but managed to roll down onto the fringe of the green. That left him with an up-and-down opportunity to win outright and avoid the playoff. His graceful approach onto the green left him a terrifying five-foot, nine-inch putt for the win. He drained it with authority, screaming in exultation before the putt even dropped. Dunlap walked off the green to embrace his family and his college coach, tears in his eyes.

Dunlap's victory is a bit of much-needed good news for Alabama athletics these days. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban called into the Golf Channel broadcast during Dunlap's round, praising the sophomore's steadiness and putting touch.

WOW! 🏆



20-year-old amateur Nick Dunlap is a PGA TOUR champion.



He's the youngest amateur to win since 1910. pic.twitter.com/DKQmK0fuAe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 22, 2024

Mickelson himself chimed in with praise for Dunlap:

Such an impressive performance by Nick Dunlap. Congratulations on an incredible win. This is just the beginning 👍👍 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) January 22, 2024

Mickelson wasn't the only pro to offer Dunlap praise. Jon Rahm, who's made a few pressure-packed putts of his own, offered up his thoughts:

What an amazing accomplishment by @NickDunlap62 , stellar play and way to pull through under pressure to join a very selective group of players to win PGA tour events as an amateur! Great future ahead of this great talent! Congratulations. — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmOfficial) January 22, 2024

Bezuidenhout finished in solo second, pocketing the $1.5 million prize that Dunlap couldn't as an amateur. Kevin Yu, Xander Schauffele and fellow Alabama alum Justin Thomas tied for third at -27.

The victory entitles Dunlap, if he chooses to turn pro, to entries in the Masters, the PGA Championship, the Players Championship and — most notably — a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour. So Alabama could very well lose another talented player after all.

This story is developing and will be updated.