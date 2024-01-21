Nick Dunlap: American amateur leads going into American Express final round

Nick Dunlap is the reigning US Amateur champion

The American Express third-round leaderboard -27 N Dunlap (US); -24 S Burns (US); -23 J Thomas (US); -21 C Bezuidenhout (SA) Selected: -19 P Cantlay (US); -17 A Noren (Swe), Z Johnson (US); -14 J Day (Aus) Full leaderboard

Nick Dunlap has a three-shot lead heading into the final round of The American Express as he hunts the first PGA Tour win by an amateur in 33 years.

The University of Alabama student, 20, hit 10 birdies and an eagle in a third-round 60 to lead on 27 under in California.

That equalled the lowest round by an amateur in a tour event, matching Patrick Cantlay's record.

The last player to win as an amateur on tour was Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Playing as a sponsor's invite, Dunlap is the first amateur to make the cut at The American Express and, although he is not eligible to collect the $1.5m (£1.2m) prize money, a win would secure his PGA Tour card for two years.

His round of 60 matched Cantlay's mark from the Travelers Championship in 2011, but Dunlap's 12-under score relative to par set a new amateur record.

"I made a lot of putts," said Dunlap, who admitted shooting a 59 had crossed his mind late on.

"The putter felt really good. I don't think I missed anything that I should have made.

"I don't have any negatives after that round. I did everything pretty well."

Overnight leader Sam Burns is three shots behind Dunlap after a 65 at the Stadium Course, one of three used for the tournament and the site of the final round, where Justin Thomas - who represented the University of Alabama in 2012 - equalled the course record with a 61 to sit one shot further back.

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the only other player within six shots of the lead.