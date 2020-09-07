Nick Diaz reportedly set fort early 2021 UFC return

It has been more than half a decade since Nick Diaz set foot in the UFC Octagon, but if reports are accurate, he could be fighting again in early 2021.

The last time we saw Diaz in the Octagon was on the losing end of a unanimous decision in the UFC 183 headliner opposite Anderson Silva. That was on Jan. 31, 2015. The outcome of the bout, however, was changed to a no contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone and Diaz tested positive for marijuana.

Having done a recent 14-week diet and training regimen, Diaz's manager Kevin Mubenga told ESPN's Ariel Helwani that Diaz is 100 percent planning on fighting again and is targeting a bout in early 2021.

According to Helwani:

This is Nick Diaz earlier today (see video below). He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga. He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because he is keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up. He is “100%” planning on fighting again, per Mubenga, and is targeting an early 2021 return.

Nick's brother Nate is in discussions to run back his UFC 244 bout for the BMF title with Jorge Masvidal in the near future. The target for that fight has also been early 2021. Might we see the two Diaz brothers kick off the next year on the same fight card?

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1302786091242721281?s=20

TRENDING > Dana White makes good, hires ex-Best Buy employee that went viral for stopping a thief

Nick Diaz's UFC tenure

Diaz made his promotional debut nearly two decades ago at UFC 44 on Sept. 26, 2003. He has fought under the UFC banner on and off over the years, but has never held a UFC championship. Diaz made a notable run while fighting for Strikeforce, where he was the promotion's inaugural welterweight champion.

He fought for Strikeforce until then UFC parent company Zuffa LLC purchased the fight promotion and absorbed many of its top fighters, including Diaz.

Diaz has only fought four times since the UFC/Strikeforce consolidation. He defeated BJ Penn at UFC 137, then lost back-to-back championship opportunities against Carlos Condit and Georges St-Pierre, before the UFC 183 headliner opposite Silva.

Nick Diaz Flashback following victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 47

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)