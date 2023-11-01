Nick Dawson, headmaster – obituary

Nick Dawson

Nick Dawson, who has died aged 82, was one half (with his twin brother Tim) of the renowned partnership that ran Sunningdale School in Berkshire from 1967 until their eventual retirement in 2005.

Sunningdale – alma mater of, among others, Prince Michael of Kent, the Duke of Westminster, Sir Henry Cecil and Henry Blofeld – was already one of the country’s leading preparatory schools when the Dawsons took it over. By the time they retired – handing over the headmastership that they had held jointly to Nick’s nephew and Tim’s son, Tom – it had maintained its reputation as a feeder for Eton and other major public schools, but also for turning out a traditional prep school boy with good manners and savoir faire as well as a sound scholastic grounding.

Andrew James Nicholas Dawson was born on September 1 1933 at Harrogate, 15 hours before his identical twin, Tim. Their father called them “a brace of partridges” – it was the first day of the partridge season – and family legend had it that he played a round of golf between the two events. Their sister Jennifer was born two years later. The family spent the war years between their grandparents’ houses in Gloucestershire and Rutland.

In 1942 the twins were sent to Cothill House and from there they went to Eton. Their housemaster, Dick Routh, had been in the Rifle Brigade with their grandfather. As lower boys they had their heads banged together by Anthony Leschallas, later chairman of Bollinger: this caused a fire extinguisher to explode, for which all three were soundly beaten. Nick was in the XXII, was Captain of Games in the house and won the school 100 yards. After leaving Eton he was Berkshire 100 yards champion in two successive years.

He did his National Service in the Rifle Brigade, following in the family tradition. Promoted to corporal, he passed his driving test and was selected for officer training. Posted to Eaton Hall in Cheshire he served as a Junior Under Officer, until a complaint from a fellow officer cadet that he had dealt leniently with his twin for returning late to barracks led to his being demoted. This did not stop him being commissioned into the Rifle Brigade, which he enjoyed hugely. He remained a loyal Rifleman for the rest of his life.

The twins had always wanted to run a prep school and, on leaving the Army, they went to teach at Sunningdale, then under the headmastership of Charlie Sheepshanks, an old Yorkshire friend of their parents. Their wish to teach was influenced in part by their love of sport. As well as teaching geography and maths, Nick Dawson ran the football – he was a lifelong supporter of Darlington, where his nanny was born – the athletics and the fives. Under his coaching, the Sunningdale pair were Preparatory Schools Fives champions on 12 occasions.

The summer holidays gave him a chance to play cricket. He was a member of I Zingari, Eton Ramblers, Free Foresters, Butterflies, Gentlemen of Leicestershire and Sussex Martlets. His most beloved team was Gemini, which he founded with his father and brother in 1948, adopting the colours of their grandfather M N Kenyon, captain of Lancashire from 1919 to 1922.

He would run the club until his death, playing in every match until retiring and then arranging fixtures, raising sides, scoring and advising his captains on declarations. Once, playing for the Foresters at Bradfield, he got out within a few runs of victory; the next batsman was immediately dismissed and his twin, due to bat next, had changed, presuming he was not needed. So Nick returned to the pavilion and re-emerged to bat instead.

In 1967 Charlie Sheepshanks retired and asked the twins to take over. This was the beginning of 38 happy years running a small boys’ boarding school as a double act in which Nick soon acquired the reputation of being the more intense and serious twin. Tim married the same year and his wife Prue brought a feminine touch to the brothers’ management of the school.

Nick Dawson won a reputation as formal, strict but fair. He detested bullying and dealt firmly with any culprits. He would often sit in the evening and play cards with some of the older boys, and enjoyed engaging them in conversation, understanding that education did not end outside the classroom door. His view that Sunningdale existed not least to turn out gentlemen was exemplified in his belief that one of the most important things the boys learnt there was how to mix a good gin and tonic.

As well as expecting application in the classroom, Dawson insisted on sportsmanship on the field, and he always believed that even the most disruptive boy could be turned round by a combination of a firm hand and a sincere interest in his development and welfare.

He was utterly straightforward in his dealings with parents, and they valued his sincerity, commitment and decency, and the excellent influence he had on their sons. As one of the many old boys to write to the family after his death put it: “My academic life, my career, my love of sport and, put simply, my character have all been defined by my time spent under Nick’s care.”

One of the values he imparted most prominently was loyalty, and in his tireless work he exemplified that quality, to the school and to its boys, who became like an extended family.

He accompanied his nephews and nieces on holidays in Cornwall, fishing in Scotland and in the house the family shared in France. In retirement he became the school groundsman and was deeply involved with the village of Sunningdale.

Dawson lived with his much-loved companion Monika Lasecka, with whom he spent exotic holidays in the sun, and for many years with his Norwich terrier, Baggage.

He is survived by Monika, Tim and Jennifer.

Nick Dawson, born September 1 1933, died June 9 2016