Nick and daughter Layla Becker impacting Jamestown soccer scene

May 1—JAMESTOWN — The Becker family's love affair with soccer started back in the 1990s.

"My parents actually started a soccer program in Groton, South Dakota, and then for the next 10 years, they went around and started programs in South Dakota in different towns and communities," University of Jamestown head women's soccer coach Nick Becker said. "They never played. It was just one of those things where it was a small town and we had this new sport coming in.

"We had one team at the time and a lady who had just moved to town who we thought knew what soccer was so they gave her the coaching job," he said. "We lost every game the first year. The second year all of the same kids came out and we scored one goal that year. Then we built into two teams and from the third year on, we didn't lose a game for two years. The kids saw success, the sport was growing, everybody loved and it was unique. It kind of grew on me from there."

Nick played soccer at the club, South Dakota ODP and high school levels. He went on to play four years at Presentation College.

While he proved to be gifted as an athlete, Nick also showed a talent for coaching.

"When we were 14 — we didn't have enough parent volunteers at the time — so they said here is your team — go, coach," Nick said. "So that's how I got roped into the coaching side at a younger age."

Nick served as a graduate assistant at Northern State University for the women's soccer program from 2008-10. He also coached for the South Dakota ODP program, Hub City Soccer Club and conducted skills and conditioning camps. In 2012, Nick was offered his current position as the head coach of UJ's women's team.

The Buffalo City is where his kids got their start.

Layla, the eldest Becker child, began playing youth soccer at 4 years old.

"I really like the sport and a lot of my family are big soccer fans as well," Layla said. "I truly fell in love with soccer around two years ago when I started playing with different teams and going to camps to get better. My dad has always pushed me to become better and to not ever quit. He also gives me opportunities that others don't have like having me play for other teams and signing me up for skills camps."

Nick has been coaching Layla at the club level for the last six years.

"They don't mix very well sometimes," Nick said of being dad and coach. "You've got to walk that fine line. Normally on the days that she's mad at me, she'll tell me that she was going to find our rival and then go play for them and beat me someday.

"Teaching her what to do and when she actually gets it right, it's a fun, aha moment," he said. "Seeing her succeed is fun. It's always tough to watch her fail but I need to let her and see how she reacts and pushes past that to get better. Now at the high school level, I don't provide too much input unless she asks. I try to let that be her thing but I do try and help her when needed."

According to his daughter, Nick has done a good job walking the fine line.

"I like having my dad as a coach because he knows how to push me better than other coaches do and he also has me play new positions on the field as well as having me try new skills," she said.

While it's almost always soccer season in the Becker household, Layla said she uses what off-season time she has to remain active. Layla is bouncing between soccer and track practice and an off-season volleyball camp this spring. During the winter, Layla plays hockey. She also trains for soccer independently year-round.

In the eight games, Layla has played so far this year, she has been credited with five goals and four assists to claim the No. 1 individual scoring title. She is tied with freshman Briella Martin with nine points.

"What most of my coaches like about me is that I am willing to play in different positions and can always adjust to where I am playing," Layla said. "But this high school season I have been playing at center forward and I enjoy that a lot.

"Some of my goals for this high school season include helping my teammates and myself work to get better as well as pushing myself and others as well," she said. "I want to keep excelling in my soccer career and getting better so maybe one day I can play at the college level."

Layla is in her second season playing for the Jays' varsity team. As of May 1, the Blue Jays girls' squad is 7-1 and has only given up three goals — all against Minot on April 23. In the past year, Jamestown has seen state tournament qualifying runs by the JHS girls and boys soccer programs.

"She's always been fast and athletic and understands the game really well," Nick said of his daughter. "She's got a long way to go but she's doing fine. She likes to show up and compete against those older kids. She's not going to back down. I think we've done a good job with the development of the youth soccer club here in town. We've set a good foundation with the club here in town. That's why the high school teams are doing well."