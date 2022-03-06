Nick Cross runs official 4.34-second 40-yard dash at 2022 combine

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes is extremely fast. Officially, the second-fastest guy to run 40 yards in a straight line at the Scouting Combine. His official time of 4.23 seconds puts him at No. 2 all-time for the event, behind only receiver John Ross and the 4.22-second 40-yard dash he generated in 2017. The next fastest [more]