Nick Cross contract details revealed

The Indianapolis Colts made an uncharacteristic move trading back up into the third round of the 2022 NFL draft in order to select safety Nick Cross out of Maryland.

Cross, who has yet to turn 21 years old, is a long-term play with extremely high upside. He was one of the first Colts’ rookies to sign his rookie deal, and now we have the details of the contract, per Spotrac.

The four-year rookie deal is worth $5,065,638 and includes a $864.100 signing bonus, all of which is guaranteed at signing.

Cross will carry base salaries of $705,000 (2022), $935,256 (2023), $1,165,513 (2024) and $1,395,7659 (2025).

Given his size, speed and athleticism, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the future of Cross as a playmaker in the secondary. He may not have a massive role on defense right away, but his potential is extremely high.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Michael Pittman Jr. striving to prove WR1 status Matt Ryan's leadership showing through during OTAs Mike Clay projects Alec Pierce's rookie receiving yardage total

List