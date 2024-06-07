Nick Cox claims Kobbie Mainoo’s character is what sets him apart

Manchester United academy manager Nick Cox has claimed that Kobbie Mainoo’s most important quality is his character and personality.

Mainoo’s meteoric rise has been one of the highlights of the season and this culminated with the player winning the player of the match award in the FA Cup final at Wembley after scoring the second crucial goal for his side.

He was also recently crowned the FA Cup player of the season, after scoring two goals in the competition.

The 19 year old has solidified himself as the main man in United’s midfield after only a few months and looks set to be rewarded for his progress with a new deal said to be worth £60,000 a week, triple what he currently earns.

The starlet has left a trail of pundits and former players waxing lyrical over his play but one of the most common traits mentioned is how grounded and humble he is in spite of his rapid rise.

Rio Ferdinand has praised his mentality and believes he is surrounded by a good group of family and friends that will aid his progress over the next few years.

In an interview with Sky Sports, academy manager at the club, Nick Cox, has opened up on what Mainoo was like as a kid at the club, having joined the academy as a nine year old.

“Even as a little one, he was what he is now. He’s mastered the ball, he manipulates the ball brilliantly. You could tell he had athletic potential and now you see a powerful, explosive player. Obviously, as a little kid we were waiting for that to come, but you could kind of sense that it was a matter of time.”

Cox then went on to explain what he believes Mainoo’s biggest strength is and echoed the feelings of Ferdinand.

“But probably his most important quality is his character and personality. And I think to play at the highest level you have to have an amazing character. Kobbie’s always been a humble, laid back maybe even quite quiet off the pitch but on the pitch, there is a real self-confidence, belief in his abilities.”

“I think we have seen him showcase that personality really as much as anything. Since he’s broken into the first team, he’s demonstrated that he can still be his authentic self even though the world around him has probably gone a little bit crazy.”

Mainoo’s ability to make such a mark in such a struggling team is testament to the belief, mental maturity and quality the player clearly possesses.

One of the most important news that United fans will be waiting for is that the club announce they have tied down the young starlet to a new deal for many years to come, as his progress is one of the most exciting aspects of supporting Manchester United right now.

"Kobbie's always been humble, laid back, quiet off the pitch, but on the pitch there's a real self-confidence" Manchester United's Academy Director Nick Cox speaks about the qualities that make Kobbie Mainoo stand out

