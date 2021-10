Associated Press

Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns the day before the one-year anniversary of his severe ankle injury in the same stadium against the same opponent, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 44-20 on Sunday. The already injury-plagued Giants lost running back Saquon Barkley to an apparent ankle sprain in the first quarter and quarterback Daniel Jones to a concussion in the second quarter. After a woozy Jones was taken off on a cart, New York (1-4) pulled even at 10-all on backup QB Mike Glennon's first snap of the season, a fourth-down handoff to Barkley's replacement Devontae Booker from the 1.