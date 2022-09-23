Nick Chubb's best runs from 113-yard game Week 3

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days. Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night. ''We had the right men in that room to be able to get past it,'' Brissett said, ''and I think we answered that call.