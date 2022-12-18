Nick Chubb's best plays from 99-yard game Week 15
Watch Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's best plays from 99-yard game vs. Baltimore Ravens during Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
CLEVELAND (AP) Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass in his home debut for Cleveland, leading the Browns to an ugly 13-3 win on Saturday over the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who need injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson to get back quickly. Watson wasn't spectacular, but he did enough in his third game since being reinstated from an NFL suspension to help the Browns (6-8) keep their miniscule playoff hopes alive. Watson, who was banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct, connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Browns up 13-3 - the biggest deficit the Ravens (9-5) have faced all season.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Matt Ryan has won an NFL MVP award, been named Offensive Rookie of the Year and risen to seventh in the league in all-time passing yards over a standout 15-season career. Ryan also came out on the wrong side of history for a second time in Indianapolis' 39-36 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. The 37-year-old quarterback couldn't help the Colts stop the Vikings in what became the biggest comeback in NFL history - rallying from a 33-point halftime deficit.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota's completion of the biggest comeback in NFL history hit plenty of speed bumps. Cornerback Chandon Sullivan had not one, but two, fumble returns for touchdowns foiled by the whistle in the 39-36 overtime victory over Indianapolis on Saturday. The first one came in the second quarter, with the Vikings already trailing 23-0.
Greg Joseph's 40-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in overtime sealed the NFC North for Minnesota, which trailed 33-0 at halftime.
