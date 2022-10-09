Nick Chubb's best plays in 2-TD game Week 5
Watch all of the best plays made by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb from his two-touchdown game in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
For the second straight week, referee Jerome Boger's incorrect roughing the passer call cost one team a chance to win a game.
Running onto the field during an NFL game will get you slammed into the turf, no matter how old you are.
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left. With his team at its own 46 and clinging to its two-point lead, Staley called a timeout.
Josh Allen is on pace to absolutely smash the NFL's single-game record for passing yards.
What crossed Jimmy Garoppolo's mind after Trey Lance went down with an injury against the Seattle Seahawks?
The Packers gave up leads of 17-3 and 20-10 and lost to the Giants in a stunner in London on Sunday.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Damian Lillards take provided somewhat of a different perspective on the punch Draymond Green dealt Jordan Poole during Warriors practice on Wednesday.
There’s been another shakeup at the top of the college football rankings.
Detroit Lions were outplayed, and Dan Campbell was outcoached in an embarrassing 29-0 loss to Patriots
Alabama's struggle against Texas A&M could open the door for Georgia to take back the No. 1 spot in the coaches poll. Or might it be Ohio State?
<strong>Green Bay Packers 22-27 New York Giants: </strong>In the biggest win of Jones’ rollercoaster career, Big Blue moved to 4-1 to boost their play-off hopes
The Bears erased an 18-point deficit in Minnesota but couldn't seal the deal, eventually losing 29-22 to the Vikings.
Georgia took back the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll from Alabama after being bumped out last week by the Crimson Tide, who slid to No. 3.
The Patriots turned back the clock on Sunday, shutting out the high-powered Lions 29-0 in a dominating performance. We share our takeaways and evaluate Bailey Zappe's performance.
Detroit Lions game time, TV channel info, radio, score, live updates and analysis as they play the New England Patriots.
The Bears fought back against the Vikings in the second half, but ultimately lost a heartbreaker.