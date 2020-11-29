Nick Chubb's best plays from 144-yard game | Week 12
Watch Nick Chubb's best plays from his 144-yard game in Week 12. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The New York Giants took over the NFC East lead with a 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but lost QB Daniel Jones in the process.
While there were no ringside judges to score the eight-round contest between two of boxing's all-time greats, both over 50, and no official winner, the World Boxing Council formed a set of judges that remotely scored the bout. "I'm used to doing it for three minutes," 54-year-old Tyson said of the shorter rounds. Tyson, 15 years removed from his ignominious defeat to Irishman Kevin McBride in the last professional fight of his career, came out firing and was in control of the bout the entire way.
Gordon Hayward officially is heading to the Hornets -- and the Celtics won't be left empty-handed after his departure.
The NBA community still had Robinson's back — and everyone LOVED Snoop Dogg as a boxing analyst.
Robinson doesn’t seem sad to see Patricia let go in Detroit.
A controversial unnecessary-roughness call helped the Patriots deliver a surprising win over the Arizona Cardinals.
It is hard to believe the play-calling by Anthony Lynn at the end of the Chargers' loss to the Bills
Colin Kaepernick can't save John Elway this weekend.
Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.
Tyson and Jones fought to a draw
When the Detroit Lions fired Matt Patricia over the weekend, it highlighted yet another failure from the Bill Belichick coaching tree. Here's how his former assistants have fared as NFL head coaches.
A really bad season for Syracuse just got worse.
With as many as 8 head coach and GM openings this year, the Detroit Lions may have to change their power structure to lure a top candidate
Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.
Matt Patricia rubbed plenty of players the wrong way during his time in Detroit:
Sarah Fuller with the opening kickoff of the third quarter becomes the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game
Looking at some of the best candidates to take over as the next head coach of the Detroit Lions
Browns beat the Jaguars, themselves and the officiating in Week 12 win
A fair ranking.
Just when you think you have Patrick Mahomes where you want him, you don't.