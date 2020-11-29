Nick Chubb's best plays from 144-yard game | Week 12

The Telegraph

Romain Grosjean's escape from a 140mph fireball inferno during the Bahrain Grand Prix was hailed a 'miracle' on Sunday as the Frenchman said Formula One's halo head-protection device had saved his life. The 34-year-old Haas driver was involved in one of the most dramatic accidents in the sport's recent years on Sunday when his car pierced a steel barrier, split in two and burst into flames on the opening lap. He managed to scramble from the burning machine and was flown to the BDF Military Hospital, 10 miles north of the Bahrain International Circuit, where he remained on Sunday night with burns to the back of both of his hands but amazingly no other serious injuries.