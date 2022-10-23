Nick Chubb's best plays in 107-yard game Week 7
Watch Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb's best plays in 107-yard game vs. the Baltimore Ravens during Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Packers were 0-for-7 on third down or fourth down during Sunday's loss to the Commanders. Four times, passes were dropped.
Breaking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss to the Carolina Panthers
Joe Montana shared his opinion on the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey trade and what it cost the team.
See what Tom Brady had to say after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered another crushing upset loss
Updated AP Poll sees Tide stay at No. 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans dropped a would-be touchdown on a deep ball from Tom Brady against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a second straight upset loss on the road, falling 21-3 to the Carolina Panthers
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings, Week 8 2022
TAMPA — This is an interesting time for the Bucs. TB doesn’t stand just for Tampa Bay. Tom Brady has touched the laces of every aspect of the organization, which, given his success as a six-time Super Bowl champion when he joined the team in 2020, was probably warranted and inevitable. The Bucs have signed the free agents Brady wanted, welcomed his personal trainer/business partner Alex ...
The Rams’ offer for Christian McCaffrey was close to the 49ers’, but one pick was a round lower
Yelling was heard in the locker room of the Cleveland Browns after their loss to the Ravens, and that might be a good thing.
The 49ers had some competition in landing Christian McCaffrey, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer revealed on Friday.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Snyders are nothing if not brazenly defiant. With owner Daniel Snyder facing a growing push to force him out, Snyder continues to authorize the issuance of strident, combative comments in response to anything and everything said by anyone and everyone about him. His wife, Tanya, displayed a little of that same attitude on Sunday. [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle in a Super Bowl 54 rematch as All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey makes his 49ers debut.
The Jaguars came up one yard short in a 23-17 loss to the Giants.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 8
After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest AP Top 25 poll.