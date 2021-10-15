Nick Chubb out vs. Cardinals

Browns running back Nick Chubb will not play on Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Browns announced today that Chubb has been ruled out after not practicing with a calf injury.

With Chubb out, Kareem Hunt is likely to get a larger-than-usual workload in the Browns’ offense. Hunt is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but indications have been that he should be able to play.

The Browns have also ruled out linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen).

Other key players the Browns listed as questionable include left tackle Jedrick Wills, right tackle Jack Conklin and defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

