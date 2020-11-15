Nick Chubb’s touchdown run gives Browns 10-0 lead

It took 46 minutes and 28 seconds of game time, which saw the kickoff delayed 37 minutes by weather, but the Browns-Texans game has its first touchdown.

Nick Chubb‘s 9-yard run early in the fourth quarter has given the Browns a 10-0 lead over the Texans. It seems insurmountable considering the lack of offense and the windy conditions.

Kaʻimi Fairbairn missed a 46-yard field goal wide left, setting up the Browns in good field position. Nine plays and 64 yards later, the Browns were in the end zone.

Chubb, who was making his return after injuring his knee in Week 4, has 17 carries for 68 yards and the score.

Baker Mayfield is 12-of-18 for 132 yards.

Deshaun Watson is only 14-of-23 for 88 yards.

