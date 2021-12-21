Nick Chubb touchdown brings Browns back in it

The Browns finally got something going in the third quarter today against the Raiders, and we’ve got a ballgame on our hands.

After falling behind 10-0 in the first half, the Browns finally made a couple plays in the second half, with the defense forcing a Derek Carr offense and the offense taking advantage of the good field position.

Browns running back Nick Chubb finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, and after a slow start Chubb now has 12 carries for 49 yards.

It’s 10-7 Raiders late in the third quarter.

