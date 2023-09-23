Nick Chubb has torn MCL, likely recovery time 6-8 months

Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, but that injury does not appear to be as serious as was originally feared.

Chubb has only a torn MCL and will likely need six to eight months to recover, according to multiple reports.

The gruesome nature of the injury led to some immediate speculation that Chubb had blown out all his knee ligaments and his career could be threatened. That does not appear to be the case.

A 6-8-month time frame would mean Chubb would be good to go some time in March, April or May, meaning he may be able to participate in Organized Team Activities and minicamp, and should be healthy well before the start of training camp.

That has to be considered very good news, relative to what was feared on Monday night.