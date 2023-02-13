Nick Chubb is ‘tired of watching’ Super Bowls from his couch

Running back Nick Chubb has seen enough. He is tired of watching Super Bowls from his couch and is ready to step foot-first into one with the Cleveland Browns. And he let everyone know last night on Twitter as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles were locking horns in Glendale, Arizona.

There is not much more Chubb can do for this football team. Even if the Browns fill all of their defensive voids in free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, the bulk of their success will continue to be placed onto the shoulders of quarterback Deshaun Watson. If Watson returns to form, the Browns have a chance. If not? The Browns have no hope.

Tired of watching — Nick Chubb (@NickChubb) February 13, 2023

