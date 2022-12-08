For whatever reason, the Browns have had the Bengals’ number in recent years.

Cleveland has won the last five over Cincinnati, including a 32-13 victory on Monday night earlier this year. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 0-4 in his starts against the club.

If you go back farther, the Browns have won eight of the last nine against their division rival.

As one of the best running backs in the league, Nick Chubb has been a significant part of those victories. In eight games against the Bengals, Chubb has rushed for at least 100 yards five times. Earlier this season, he had 101 yards with a pair of touchdowns. His best game was last season, when he put up 137 yards on 14 carries with two TDs in a 41-16 victory in Cincinnati.

But as Chubb said on Wednesday, every game is different. And Sunday’s game in Cincinnati will be a different test.

“It’s a new game,” Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “It’s a new week. We can’t go on what we did in the past. We have to look at it as today and right now. All that happened in the past, it doesn’t do anything for us now, so come in today and get back to work.”

Chubb also noted he’s sure the Bengals will be out for a bit of revenge.

Cincinnati is playing its best football of the season, having won four in a row against the Panthers, Steelers, Titans, and Chiefs after the Halloween loss to Cleveland. We’ll see if Burrow and company can come out on top or if Chubb and the Browns will keep their win streak alive on Sunday.

Nick Chubb: We can’t go on what we did in the past against Cincinnati originally appeared on Pro Football Talk