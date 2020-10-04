Nick Chubb suffers knee injury

Browns running back Nick Chubb, one of the best in the league at his position, has suffered a lower leg injury in Dallas.

In obvious pain after Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrsten Hill landed on Chubb’s lower leg, Chubb eventually walked off the field and then to the locker room.

Officially, he’s questionable to return with a knee injury.

Kareem Hunt, who was questionable for the game with a groin injury, now becomes more of a focal point for the Cleveland offense.

Chubb exited the game with 43 yards on six carries.

