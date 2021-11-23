Nick Chubb still near top of NFL in rushing despite missed games

It has been clear since Kevin Stefanski took over the Cleveland Browns offense that Nick Chubb is the primary playmaker. That is no knock on Baker Mayfield or anyone else on the team but the offense is designed perfectly for Chubb to be the biggest piece to the puzzle.

The talented and well-paid offensive line makes Chubb’s life easier as well.

Chubb’s absence has been felt this year but he has still done a lot compared to other backs around the NFL. In only eight games, the Browns leading running back has rushed for 851 yards, good for third in the entire NFL.

He also has six touchdowns and an amazing 6.0 yards per carry average during those eight games.

Jonathan Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,122 in 11 games. He also has an impressive yards per carry average of 5.8 on 193 carries. Derrick Henry, who could miss the rest of the season, is still in second with 937 yards.

Like Chubb, Henry has only played in eight games as well.

Joe Mixon and Dalvin Cook round out the NFL’s top five.

For Stefanski’s offense to go as they want, Chubb and his stablemates must produce at a high level. That isn’t by accident, it is how the offense is structured and Chubb takes full advantage of his opportunities.