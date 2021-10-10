The Browns are starting to roll in Los Angeles.

After scoring 10 points in the last minute of the first half, Cleveland scored again to start the third quarter and build a 27-13 lead.

After quarterback Baker Mayfield kept the first possession of the second half going with a 8-yard pass to receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on third-and-1, running bacK Nick Chubb ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run to put Cleveland up by 14.

With Hall of Fame Browns running back Jim Brown in attendance at SoFi Stadium, Chubb now has 18 carries for 128 yards.

Mayfield is an efficient 13-of-16 passing for 170 yards with a touchdown.

But defensively, the Browns will be without cornerback Denzel Ward for the rest of Sunday. He’s been downgraded to out with a neck injury.

Nick Chubb starts second half with 52-yard touchdown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk