Nick Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Nick Chubb made his triumphant return to the Cleveland Browns backfield after missing four games with a knee injury. Chubb quickly kicked off the rust and ran his way to 126 yards and the team’s only touchdown in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

Chubb’s performance earned him a spot as one of three weekly finalists for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award. Chubb is up against Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The award is determined by fan voting, so Browns fans can help seal the deal for Chubb by selecting him at the NFL’s nomination page.

Related

Kevin Stefanski ordered Nick Chubb not to score at end of Browns' win vs. Texans

Latest Stories

  • How much money each golfer won at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National

    Check out the prize money payout for all the players at the 2020 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

  • Baker Mayfield told Nick Chubb not to score in the huddle

    Browns running back Nick Chubb, in his first game since Week Four, delivered the dagger for home team by not scoring a touchdown. When was the decision made that Chubb would pass on a clear and easy touchdown? “It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we [more]

  • The long-overdue hire of Kim Ng shows what women in sports are up against

    The appointment of a woman with three decades’ experience to a general manager post has been hailed as a groundbreaking moment. Perhaps one day it will just be business as usual“This challenge is one I don’t take lightly,” said Kim Ng, following Friday’s announcement of her hiring as general manager for the Miami Marlins. Ng became the first female general manager in Major League Baseball, and the first East Asian American in a GM role – more than 30 years after starting out as an intern for the Chicago White Sox. Change has been slow within the front offices of America’s national pastime. Ng was already the youngest assistant general manager in MLB for the New York Yankees when she first interviewed for GM in 2005 for a vacancy with the Los Angeles Dodgers. She didn’t get the job. Ng would later interview for general manager positions with the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, Anaheim Angels, and San Francisco Giants. Each time the role ultimately went to a white male.Over the weekend, former First Lady Michelle Obama chimed in on Twitter to congratulate Ng on her appointment. It was the second time in less than a week national history had been made in crossing gender and racial barriers – the previous Saturday, vice president-elect Kamala Harris addressed the country as the first female, first black and first south Asian in the role.In 2018, Harvard Business Review detailed that Asian Americans were the least likely group in the United States to be promoted to management. That same year, MLB earned a gender grade of “C” on its annual report card from the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports. They received a “B” this year. Prior to Ng’s hire for the Marlins, only two other women in baseball’s history had made it to the level of assistant general manager.A 2003 Sports Illustrated cover story ranked Ng at No 38 in its list of the 101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports. The magazine advised, “Write it down: Ng may become baseball’s first female GM.” Those who took note only had to wait 17 years for it to come true.The responsibilities of the GM – overseeing team budgets, contract negotiations, coaching staff decisions – are the terrain of long-held cultural associations with men. In a 2011 interview with the first, and to date only, female GM of the National Football League – Susan Tose Spencer for the Philadelphia Eagles – the Philadelphia Inquirer ran a headline that she “knew how to keep the Eagles players happy with ice cream”. Spencer was hired as GM by the team owner, her father Leonard Tose, in 1984, and was kept out of player transactions. A 2018 report on the NFL indicated that while roughly half of the league’s audience is women, females comprise less than a third of the NFL’s employees.The arguments negating the viability of women in major league sports management are old, and tired. Ng’s hiring announcement was met with the inevitable flood of social media detractors lambasting the Marlins’ decision: “But she hasn’t played baseball!” (Ng played four years of softball for the University of Chicago). In a perspective for the Washington Post, author Sally Jenkins pointed out that the beginning of Ng’s tenure in a GM role also marked a triumphant end: “She terminated once and for all the idea that sports leadership requires some tribal-magic inner maleness, some secret passcode acquired from having ‘played the game.’”Women have a longer history of pro sports team ownership, but the majority of female-owned teams are either co-owned with a male spouse, or inherited sole ownership via a deceased male relative. The path to outright female ownership feels incongruent with the availability of viable opportunities.In 1989, the year before Ng would start her internship with the White Sox, the film Major League pulled in $50m at the box office. A former showgirl reluctantly inherits the Cleveland Indians when her husband dies, and she decides to hire the worst players and coaching staff available so the team will lose and she can relocate to Miami. Naturally, the team she puts together discovers her ploy, and band together in winning camaraderie. To keep motivation high, the coaches put a dressed cardboard cutout of their owner in the locker room, complete with an air bubble quote: “You guys stink!”. With each win, a velcroed piece of her clothing is removed.A more modern, gentle look at women in the C-suite premiered in August: the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso. An American football coach is hired to coach a Premier League team, despite having never coached soccer before. Why? Because the team’s new female owner wants to make the former owner, her philandering ex-husband, suffer as much as possible when they lose. Her character finds redemption in its story arc, but the origin story – that women are emotional, vindictive, and ill-equipped for sports management – lingers in the background.During her speech in Wilmington, Delaware, last Saturday, the incoming vice president-elect stated: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.” Echoes of Harris’ sentiment rang throughout the praise heaped on the Marlins’ decision. Said Jean Afterman, Ng’s successor as assistant GM for the Yankees, “I congratulate the Marlins – that after a remarkable season, during extraordinary times – they have broken a barrier that needed shattering.”In the meantime, female representation – particularly females of color – in the front offices of major league sports remains an anomaly. The true shattering to come, it seems, is how remarkable it will be when it isn’t.

  • Replacements for Harbaugh, Penn State’s woes, Moving the Playoff

    It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.

  • Steelers LB Bud Dupree wants Joe Burrow to know he loves him

    Bud Dupree offered up the perfect pic and the perfect caption from Sunday's win over the Bengals.

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Nick Boyle suffers awful leg injury, Patriots immediately call for Ravens athletic trainers

    Nick Boyle was carted off the field after taking a brutal shot to the leg on Sunday night.

  • Giants’ Jabrill Peppers fined for season-ending collision with Kyle Allen

    New York Giants S Jabrill Peppers was fined by the NFL for his accidental season-ending collision with Washington QB Kyle Allen.

  • Cam Newton had great interaction with Jakobi Meyers before double-pass TD

    Cam Newton shared a hilarious interaction that took place between him and Jakobi Meyers right before the wide receiver's double-pass touchdown Sunday night vs. the Ravens.

  • NFL bad beat: Cardinals lift bettors up with a Hail Mary ... then don't kick an extra point to let Bills cover

    Instead of kicking an extra point for the cover, the Cardinals didn't want to take a chance.

  • Richard Sherman, 49ers furious after absurd penalty on Drew Brees sack

    Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?

  • Why the Lakers had to make the trade for OKC's Dennis Schröder

    The Lakers are close to finalizing a deal to trade guard Danny Green and the No. 28 overall draft pick for Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schröder.

  • Bills baffled, bitter after Hopkins' last-second TD catch

    The Buffalo Bills forced Kyler Murray from the pocket, chewing up precious seconds while forcing the Arizona quarterback to make a desperation throw into the end zone. Three Buffalo defenders collapsed around Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, well positioned to swat the ball away to preserve Buffalo's comeback victory. An answered prayer for Arizona left Buffalo with a bitter defeat.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton becomes first player in Super Bowl era to accomplish this feat

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton made history with his touchdown run in the third quarter of Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

  • Masters Winner Johnson Prevails in Tax Game by Not Winning in NY

    By winning the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Dustin Johnson won what is often considered the most prestigious tournament in the sport. He was presented with the fabled green jacket, just like Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and other legends who have earned victories. Johnson also takes home […]

  • After dropping Will Muschamp, who will South Carolina hire? Here are 12 candidates

    Here’s a look at who could replace Will Muschamp in Columbia after he went 28-30 in five seasons.

  • Masters: Why was the Sunday pin on No. 16 moved? We have a theory.

    It's been a Sunday Masters staple — a hole location for the tricky 16th hole that allows players to use the bank to draw the ball close.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers puts the Packers on the board with a ridiculous throw

    Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent

  • Updating the AFC playoff picture after Week 10

    The Browns are one of 6 teams with 6 wins

  • Lakers star Anthony Davis turns down player option, will become free agent

    Anthony Davis is fresh off his title run with the Los Angeles Lakers.