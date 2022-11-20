Nick Chubb needs just 46 yards vs. Bills to join historic group

There have not been a ton of bright spots this season for the Cleveland Browns, but one of them has certainly been running back Nick Chubb. As the Browns get set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Detroit today, Chubb is just 46 rushing yards away from joining a group that includes just Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson.

Peterson and Tomlinson are the only two running backs in NFL history who have recorded 950 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in each of their first five seasons in the NFL. Chubb already has double-digit touchdowns on the season and needs just 46 yards to get to 950. The Bills have a stout run defense, but Chubb has not rushed for less than 56 yards in a game all season.

Browns RB Nick Chubb has 904 rushing yards this season. With 46 yards today, he'd become just the third RB in NFL history with at least 950 rushing yards and 8 TD in each of his first 5 seasons, joining Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson. Great football player. pic.twitter.com/pSC9TF7jwp — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire