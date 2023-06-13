Nick Chubb named the best running back in the AFC

Move over Derrick Henry, the Cleveland Browns have the best running back in the AFC. And it may not stop there as Nick Chubb has the resume as the best running back in the NFL as well. And PFF agrees with at least the first part, listing Chubb as the top ball carrier in the AFC.

Listing out their best players at every position in the AFC, it was Chubb and not Henry who made their cut at the running back position. As the Browns look to spread out their offense a bit more in 2023, Chubb should face less loaded boxes to find even more success on the ground for the Browns.

The best AFC player at each offensive position ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/pMcJA0F0ZE — PFF (@PFF) June 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire