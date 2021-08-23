Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett rank in the top 30 in the 2021 NFL Top 100

The NFL Top 100 on the NFL Network has progressed all the way through to the top 10. Two more Browns players cracked the rankings in the latest release.

Browns RB Nick Chubb ranks at No. 26 while DE Myles Garrett comes in at No. 16 overall. The rankings are determined by anonymous polling of fellow NFL players.

Chubb moves up from No. 36 in the 2020 edition. He’s the fourth-highest running back on the list, behind Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry.

Garrett skyrocketed 74 spots with a superlative 2020 season. He is the highest-ranked defensive end on the list and trails just three other defensive players on the overall list. The final 10 will be revealed on the NFL Network on Saturday night.