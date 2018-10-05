Nick Chubb makes Browns history

The Cleveland Browns, as they were constituted in 1995, technically became the Baltimore Ravens. But the records remained in Cleveland, thanks to the deal struck by the league to persuade Art Modell to leave behind the team name and everything else associated with it.

Rookie running back Nick Chubb, a member of the reconstituted Browns, made Browns history on Sunday. As noted by Browns communications coordinator Mike Annarella, Chubb became the youngest Browns player since Jim Brown to rush for more than 100 yards and score multiple touchdowns in a single game.

Chubb accomplished the feat on Sunday against the Raiders, at 22 and 277 days. Browns did it in 1958, at 22 years and 272 days.

But here’s something Brown didn’t do: Chubb gained 105 yards and scored two touchdowns on only three carries. Coach Hue Jackson has promised that Chubb will get more opportunities this week, and Jackson likely didn’t have to watch the film before coming to that conclusion.