Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt set historic mark in win over Texans

Nick Chubb’s final carry in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans wound up being a controversial one. Chubb darted out of bounds instead of scoring a touchdown at the conclusion of his 59-yard run, much to the chagrin of fantasy owners and gamblers. But Chubb’s long finale did make the Browns record books.

The run gave Chubb 126 rushing yards on the game. Fellow RB Kareem Hunt had already trucked for 104 yards, each of them needing 19 carries to break the century mark. It made them the first Browns tandem to top 100 yards rushing in the same game since the first season of the Super Bowl era.

The last time it happened? It goes back to October 8, 1966 when Leroy Kelly (113) and Ernie Green (103) each topped 100 in a 41-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the only 100-yard rushing game of Green’s career.

Surprisingly, Earnest Byner and Kevin Mack never did it, not even in the 1985 season when each topped 1,000 rushing yards. That duo came close in Week 11 of that year, but Mack finished with just 94 yards when Byner hit 109. Mike and Greg Pruitt never pulled it off, either.