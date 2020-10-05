Browns running back Nick Chubb left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys in the first half with a knee injury and it will be some time before he’s back with the team.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that Chubb injured his MCL and will be placed on injured reserve. Stefanski called it a “several week” injury and added that the Browns expect him to return to the lineup later this season.

The Browns didn’t miss a beat on the ground without Chubb. Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard combined for 185 yards on 27 carries during the 49-38 win.

Other defenses may not be as forgiving as the Cowboys were, but Hunt’s history and Sunday’s overall production provide some reason to think they’ll be able to produce offensively while Chubb is out of action.

Nick Chubb to IR with MCL injury, Browns expect him back this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk