Nick Chubb injury update: Browns RB has MCL sprain, headed to I.R.

After hours of anxious waiting, we now have the results of the MRI on Browns RB Nick Chubb and his wounded knee. Chubb has a sprained MCL in his right knee and will miss at least three weeks, if not longer, per Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns will place Chubb on injured reserve, meaning he has to sit out at least three games. He will be eligible to return for the Week 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, though the Browns have a bye the following week.

Chubb went down in the first quarter when the pile rolled up on his leg from behind. He immediately clutched at his right knee. Chubb eventually got up with assistance from trainers and hobbled off the field and into the locker room under his own power, flexing the knee as he left the turf.

The Nick Chubb possible injury play.pic.twitter.com/rgE5XwuFoK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 4, 2020



