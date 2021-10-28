Browns right tackle Jack Conklin declared himself ready to return to the lineup after missing the team’s last two games, but another player who has been out of the lineup recently isn’t as certain he’ll be back against the Steelers.

Running back Nick Chubb has a calf injury that’s kept him out of the last two games and he said Wednesday that he would be testing the injury in practice this week before making any call about Sunday.

“I hope so,” Chubb said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We’ll see how this week goes, see how practice goes and make a decision later on.”

Chubb was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice. If he continues to practice the next two days, a return to action with last Thursday’s star D'Ernest Johnson taking on a complementary will look likely.

Nick Chubb hopes he’ll be back in Browns lineup this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk