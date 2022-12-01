Nick Chubb: Guys are excited about Deshaun Watson’s return

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson didn’t talk to reporters on Wednesday, but there was plenty of conversation about him around the team’s facility.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spent a good deal of time talking about the quarterback ahead of his first game action since the end of the 2020 season. Watson sat out all of last season while with the Texans and was suspended for the first 11 games of this season after being traded to the Browns this offseason.

Browns players got a chance to practice with Watson before the suspension kicked in and he’s been back on the field for the last couple of weeks, which running back Nick Chubb says has stoked excitement about the prospect of having him back in the lineup against the Texans this Sunday.

“He’s special,” Chubb said, via the team’s website. “He’s a playmaker. He puts the ball exactly where he needs it to go. Guys like that. Guys are excited. We all are. We’re ready.”

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah agreed with Chubb about the excitement that exists around the team right now and said that Watson adds “a diverse aspect” to the offense because of his ability to make plays through the air and on the ground. The Browns have waited a long time to see that in action and that wait will end this weekend.

