Nick Chubb: The guys are all buying in

The Browns have gone from 2-6-1 when they fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley after a loss to the Steelers to 6-7-1 with two games left in a season that marks a major turnaround for the franchise.

They’d won four games in total over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons and running back Nick Chubb pointed to that change as the spark for all that’s gone right in recent weeks.

“I think just our energy has shifted into a better place,” Chubb said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “The guys are all buying in. We all we all love playing with each other. We love the people coaching us. I think everyone’s just bought into the new system and we’re playing hard for each other.”

The Browns haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention at this point and being alive at this late point in the season is a welcome change in circumstance from past seasons. Chances are they won’t make it to the playoffs, but figuring out a way to keep things rolling will have to be a big factor to consider as they decide what to do with interim head coach Gregg Williams once the season is over.