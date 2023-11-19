Nick Chubb gets standing ovation at Cleveland Browns Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are looking to win their fifth game in their last six outings as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Looking for a boost, the Browns got running back Nick Chubb back in the building, and the home crowd at Cleveland Browns Stadium gave their star player a massive ovation.

Chubb, of course, suffered a torn MCL and ACL in the Week 2 loss to the Steelers. He has had two surgeries since the injury but made the trip back to Cleveland to show his love for his teammates and the hometown crowd.

Looking to advance to 7-3 on the season with the chance to lock in a high probability to make the playoffs, having the beloved Chubb back in the building will give them a boost. Can the Browns pull off another gritty win without their starting quarterback and with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center?

Huge ovation for Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/iNLJTjs9TZ — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 19, 2023

