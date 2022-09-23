Nick Chubb’s fourth-down touchdown run has given Browns a 23-14 lead

Amari Cooper has more than 100 yards. Nick Chubb has more than 100 yards.

And the Browns have a 23-14 lead over the Steelers with 9:29 remaining.

Chubb scored on a 1-yard run on fourth down to give the Browns a two-score lead. Cade York, who missed a PAT in the first half, made the extra point. York kicked a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Steelers led 14-13 at halftime, but they have only 16 plays and 50 yards in the second half. They have punted on all three second-half possessions.

Chubb has 105 yards on 15 carries and Kareem Hunt has 11 carries for 45 yards.

Jacoby Brissett is 20-of-29 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, with Cooper catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. Tight end David Njoku has eight receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers have lost cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon with a hamstring injury. He will not return.

