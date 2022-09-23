Nick Chubb finds paydirt on fourth down for Browns
No one will have a problem with Nick Chubb scoring this touchdown for the Cleveland Browns.
Days after his decision to score a TD was questioned in a calamitous loss to the New York Jets, Chubb found the end zone on a fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The touchdown put Cleveland up 23-14 after Cade York hit the extra point and culminated an 11-play, 80-yard drive.
