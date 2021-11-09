Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19, Sunday status in question

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build on their Week 9 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 10 matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns and Patriots share 5 – 4 records in the middle of the season but each team had different expectations going into the season.

Cleveland has dealt with a lot of struggles throughout the season including numerous injuries around the roster and last week’s Odell Beckham Jr. saga.

Unfortunately, the team has another issue to deal with as starting running back Nick Chubb and rookie backup running back, and kick returner, Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19 as reported Tuesday morning:

Browns’ RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell ESPN. Both players are vaccinated, thus their status for Sunday’s game against New England remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2021

As the report notes, both players are vaccinated so their status against the Patriots will depend on testing negative two days apart.

With Kareem Hunt on the injured list and John Kelly placed on the COVID-19 list yesterday, D’Ernest Johnson is the lone running back standing on the active or practice squad rosters.

Fullback Andy Janovich could take carries Sunday if needed and the team could elevate fellow fullback Johnny Stanton from the practice squad. Jarvis Landry has taken some handoffs in the past but couldn’t carry the load.

Johnson had a breakout game in Week 8 as the team’s starting running back, proving he could carry the load. In Week 10, he may have to do it once again.