Nick Chubb has commanded the respect of scouts, coaches, and executives

It is not often that a player for the Cleveland Browns gets his flowers from around the league. However, running back Nick Chubb has been voted as the best running back in the NFL in a recent poll conducted by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

This is what an AFC executive had to say about the elite running back in Cleveland:

“I’ve always loved his game… He can carry the load, strong, has vision, great feet, not outstanding in the passing game but can do it. Just a damn good player. Not a make-you-miss guy but has power and instincts.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

We agree. And as the Browns transition to more run out of shotgun (where Chubb has historically averaged six yards per carry) and spread out the field in 2023, he should have more space between the trenches to work.

More Latest Browns News!

Former Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson announces his retirement

6 with Browns ties named Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 semifinalists

Myles Garrett named second-best pass rusher by NFL execs, scouts, and coaches

Brace yourself for the Johnny Manziel documentary set for next month

WATCH: Sights and sounds from Deshaun Watson's 7-on-7 camp

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire