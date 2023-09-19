Nick Chubb carted off with knee injury

Browns running back Nick Chubb was carted off after a horrific injury.

The team quickly ruled him out with a left knee injury.

ABC announcer Joe Buck announced the network would be showing a replay of the injury, and analyst Troy Aikman added "it's as bad as you can imagine." They did replay it in Acrisure Stadium, and there was an audible gasp from the crowd.

Chubb's knee collapsed after slamming into Minkah Fitzpatrick on a 5-yard run to the Pittsburgh 3 with 14:14 remaining in the first half. Fitzpatrick stayed down briefly.

It is the same knee Chubb required reconstructive surgery on while at Georgia.

He had 10 carries for 64 yards.

Players from both teams wished Chubb well before he left the field, and Steelers fans chanted Chubb's name as he left the field.

The Browns took the lead on the next play with Deshaun Watson finding running back Jerome Ford for a 3-yard score. Ford ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Browns an 11-7 lead.

The Steelers announced receiver Gunner Olszewski is in the locker room being evaluated for a head injury, with his return doubtful.