Nick Chubb breaks loose for 70-yard Browns’ TD run

Barry Werner
·1 min read
That is more like it in the AFC North.

The Cincinnati Bengals came into Sunday ahead of the Cleveland Browns in the standings.

That was surprising and led many to wonder if things had changed in the division.

They haven’t as of midway through the third quarter.

The Browns were ruling their fellow Ohio NFL team in dominating fashion.

The most recent example was Nick Chubb breaking a run for 70 yards and six points.

The PAT gave Cleveland a 31-10 advantage.

The call on Cleveland Browns’ radio:

And a different look:

