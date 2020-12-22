Nick Chubb among 3 Browns named to the Pro Bowl
The NFL has revealed the 2021 Pro Bowl rosters and the Cleveland Browns have earned three players on the AFC roster with two on offense and one on defense with two of the three being named starters.
It is easy to see why Chubb was voted to the Pro Bowl as he and Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history with 3,000 rushing yards and more than five yards per carry in their first three seasons. Unfortunately, Chubb is not a Pro Bowl starter; Tennessee’s Derrick Henry earned that honor.
RT to congratulate our three Pro Bowlers: @JoelBitonio, @NickChubb21 and @MylesLGarrett‼️
📰 » https://t.co/WYoOrj6G5k pic.twitter.com/QvHU1oumNU
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 22, 2020
The Nevada Wolf Pack product has been absolutely dominating since entering the NFL in 2014. And 2020 maybe his best season yet. Bitonio gets rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth and was named a starter.
Pro Bowl OL:
OT:
Laremy Tunsil
Eric Fisher
Orlando Brown
David Bakhtiari
Trent Williams
Terron Armstead
OG:
Quenton Nelson
Joel Bitonio
David DeCastro
Brandon Scherff
Elgton Jenkins
Andrus Peat
C:
Maurkice Pouncey
Ryan Kelly
Jason Kelce
Frank Ragnow
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020
Myles Garett
Despite COVID-19 slowing him down, Garrett still earned a Pro Bowl nod and was also named an AFC starter. Garrett has been dominating this season and the Pro Bowl was an obvious reward.
Pro Bowl DL:
Myles Garrett
Joey Bosa
Frank Clark
Chris Jones
Cameron Heyward
Calais Campbell
Cameron Jordan
Brandon Graham
Chase Young
Aaron Donald
Fletcher Cox
Grady Jarrett
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2020