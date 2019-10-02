Nick Chubb is the AFC offensive player of the week

The aftermath of the Browns’ win over the Ravens in Week Four has been filled with arguments about whether Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey choked Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham during an in-game scuffle.

That’s overshadowed the plays that actually decided who won or lost the game. Chief among those plays were Browns running back Nick Chubb‘s three second half touchdown runs.

Chubb scored twice in the third quarter as the Browns built a two-touchdown lead and then broke free for an 88-yard score in the fourth quarter that helped put the icing on the cake for Cleveland. Chubb finished the day with 20 carries for 165 yards.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Chubb has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week in recognition of that effort. It’s the first time he’s taken home the award.