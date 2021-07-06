Nick Castellanos' solo home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nick Castellanos crushes a solo home run to left-center field to tie the Royals at 2 in the top of the 7th inning
Nick Castellanos crushes a solo home run to left-center field to tie the Royals at 2 in the top of the 7th inning
Manny Machado is among five players who deserved but didn’t receive a roster spot when full All-Star Game teams were announced Sunday evening.
Dave Stewart says the Dodgers should have taken action against Trevor Bauer and will not attend a celebration of the team's 1981 World Series title.
Giancarlo Stanton being a literal one-dimensional player has had a tremendous trickle-down effect.
A trio of Dodgers were named to National League's reserve squad, while Shohei Ohtani is named as both a hitter and a pitcher.
John McEnroe was criticised by Ajla Tomljanovic after the BBC commentator implied Emma Raducanu could not “handle it” following the Brit’s retirement from their last-16 match at Wimbledon on Monday night. The three-time men’s champion claimed “it just got a little bit too much” for Raducanu, who withdrew on medical grounds trailing 3-0 in the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic. Raducanu has suffered breathing difficulties during the second set but McEnroe immediately suggested the incident coul
Israel's national team broke out in 2017 and will continue an impressive international run with its first Olympic appearance this summer.
Just how impressive is Marco Luciano's power. Let's break it down.
The four participants made time for the media on Monday, where the hot takes and compliments were flying.
The Yankees optioned Tyler Wade to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. The 24-year-old Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with several other people, police Lt. Jason Meier said. The fire department and EMTs got to the private home shortly after 10 p.m. and took Kivlenieks to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Meier said.
Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings a week before the All-Star break.
Edwin Diaz looked shaky in the ninth, but he pulled it together and the Mets earned the win.
The Red Sox' strong first half paid off, as J.D. Martinez, Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Barnes landed on the 2021 MLB All-Star Game roster in addition to starters Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.
Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Emma Raducanu’s Wimbledon story ended in an unfortunate way as she retired from her fourth-round match with Alja Tomljanovic after 75 minutes’ play. The end arrived abruptly and unexpectedly, following a medical time-out in the second set which was brought on by breathing difficulties. The immediate cause of the issue was not clear, although Raducanu seemed to be struggling physically and mentally with this intense battle. She called the trainer to the court while trailing Tomljanovic by a 6-4,
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
LeBron went full basketball dad in an arena with his name on it.
According to leaked phone call, ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols cited 'diversity' as reason ESPN passed on her for key role in favor of Maria Taylor.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will hit and pitch in next week's MLB All-Star game, Angels manager Joe Maddon says.
After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'